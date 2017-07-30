NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Eagles Welcome Fans For Open Practice

July 30, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Anita Oh, Eagles, Justin Udo, Philadelphia

by Anita Oh and Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are back in South Philadelphia and, after getting their first live look at them, their fans are flying high.

After pushing back open practice one day due to the weather, the Philadelphia Eagles welcomed players and fans to a sunny Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.

“I wanna get some autographs, and I want to see them practice,” said 10-year-old fan Jessean Stanton.

“We’ve lived here all our lives, this is the first time I came to the Linc and I’m very excited to be here. Go EAGLES!” said Maureen McCarthy.

img 3191 Eagles Welcome Fans For Open Practice

Fans got their first look at the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles during an open practice at the Linc. (credit: Justin Udo)

Some lifelong fans are even passing on the love of their team to the next generation.

“Not even one years old and he’s coming down to the stadium,” said Guy Dysinger, who says this is just the beginning of bringing his son, Jackson, to see the Eagles. “Love the team and everything they stand for, it’s a real hard-working cultured team and a lot of focus on the fans.”

Sunday’s open practice at the Linc was also Military Appreciation Day, and each player shook each service member’s hand as they took the field.

A field Ike Reese, a former linebacker for the Eagles, is familiar with.

“Through and through, that’s all I’ve got running through my veins is green blood,” Reese said.

Reese says he hopes quarterback Carson Wentz can deliver in his second season.

“Anxious to see what Carson’s going to do – he’s got a lot of weapons around him. I certainly believe he’s the franchise quarterback we all hope that he is,” said Reese.

For many, just being around other fans and feeding off their excitement was just what the doctor ordered.

“I could not wait to come out here today, and just be a part of these beautiful fans and everyone out here, enjoying this stuff. I’m just hype,” said a fan. “I love my birds. They’re making it do what I do. Ain’t nobody better, ain’t no team better. New players, new team, one city, one dream.”

20170730 102901 Eagles Welcome Fans For Open Practice

Eagles fans were hyped up after seeing the Birds in action. (credit: Justin Udo)

And though fans say they’ll stick by the team win or lose, some want the men in green to know one thing.

“Please just get us into the playoffs!” said one fan.

“Stay confident and strong – you can do it!” said another.

Besides watching the guys practice, fans could meet Eagles alumni, try on team jerseys and equipment, and indulge in some of that stadium food.

The Eagles will have another open practice, free to the public, on Sunday August 6th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch