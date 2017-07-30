Eagles Welcome Fans For Open Practice

by Anita Oh and Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are back in South Philadelphia and, after getting their first live look at them, their fans are flying high.

After pushing back open practice one day due to the weather, the Philadelphia Eagles welcomed players and fans to a sunny Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.

“I wanna get some autographs, and I want to see them practice,” said 10-year-old fan Jessean Stanton.

“We’ve lived here all our lives, this is the first time I came to the Linc and I’m very excited to be here. Go EAGLES!” said Maureen McCarthy.

Some lifelong fans are even passing on the love of their team to the next generation.

“Not even one years old and he’s coming down to the stadium,” said Guy Dysinger, who says this is just the beginning of bringing his son, Jackson, to see the Eagles. “Love the team and everything they stand for, it’s a real hard-working cultured team and a lot of focus on the fans.”

Sunday’s open practice at the Linc was also Military Appreciation Day, and each player shook each service member’s hand as they took the field.

A field Ike Reese, a former linebacker for the Eagles, is familiar with.

“Through and through, that’s all I’ve got running through my veins is green blood,” Reese said.

Reese says he hopes quarterback Carson Wentz can deliver in his second season.

“Anxious to see what Carson’s going to do – he’s got a lot of weapons around him. I certainly believe he’s the franchise quarterback we all hope that he is,” said Reese.

For many, just being around other fans and feeding off their excitement was just what the doctor ordered.

“I could not wait to come out here today, and just be a part of these beautiful fans and everyone out here, enjoying this stuff. I’m just hype,” said a fan. “I love my birds. They’re making it do what I do. Ain’t nobody better, ain’t no team better. New players, new team, one city, one dream.”

And though fans say they’ll stick by the team win or lose, some want the men in green to know one thing.

“Please just get us into the playoffs!” said one fan.

“Stay confident and strong – you can do it!” said another.

Besides watching the guys practice, fans could meet Eagles alumni, try on team jerseys and equipment, and indulge in some of that stadium food.

The Eagles will have another open practice, free to the public, on Sunday August 6th.