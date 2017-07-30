Cyclists Roll Out For 30th Annual Tour De Shore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands biked their way from Center City to Atlantic City for the 30th Annual Irish Pub Tour De Shore.

This is a record-breaking year for the Tour De Shore, with 2500 on their bikes for a 65 mile ride from 20th and Walnut here in Center City to Atlantic City.

“It’s a bonding thing really, because you see the same people back every year,” said Bob from Royersford.

“I trained. I feel good. It’s a beautiful day. It’s a good cause,” said Kris from Philadelphia. She was supposed to ride last year but missed out due to an injury.

A comfortable morning for @IP_TOUR_deshore riders weather wise. Hot and humid in years past. pic.twitter.com/TJ7SkVrxlM — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) July 30, 2017

For Dan from Berks County, he says all his hard work should pay off.

“You have to train. You can’t just jump on a bike,” he said.

And what does it feel like at the end? His 13-year-old son Sean experienced this last year.

“Your legs are just gone. You just want to go to sleep at that point,” said Sean.

An exhausting ride, but people come back each year. Including key organizer Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan.

“It’s become a Philly tradition,” he said.

And part of that tradition, Sullivan says, is raising money, with much of it going to help families of fallen officers.

“I see children grow into young adults every year when they come here, and they remain devoted to this because this is a great way of remembering their fallen family member,” Sullivan said.

And, this year’s riders had mother nature on their side. A cool morning instead of the heat and humidity of years past.

The largest group is “Wheels of Justice” out of Montgomery County led by District Attorney Kevin Steele.

“There’s 215 of us riding today supporting police charities, the families of fallen officers, and other first responders,” Steele said.

The money is also going to several children’s charities. Organizers say this year they raised $1 million.