Coast Guard Searching For Missing Point Pleasant Beach Swimmer

POINT PLEASANT, NJ (CBS) — The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer that went missing off Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey on Sunday.
According to Point Pleasant Beach Police, the 24-year-old woman went missing shortly before 2:30 A.M., reportedly while swimming with a friend.
The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Manasquan Inlet and an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City to search for the missing swimmer.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Sector Delaware Bay at 215-271-4940