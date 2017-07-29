Philadelphia Man Dies After Being Struck By Lightning In Florida

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (CBS)—A Philadelphia man has died after he was struck by lightning in Florida, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Friday afternoon in the 400 block of State Road in Satellite Beach, Flordia.
According to WKMG-TV News 6, a CBS affiliate in Orlando, two men were struck by lightning during the incident, one of them, Lamar Rayfield, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died from his injuries at a hospital.
“I was just heading home and you could see the lightning strikes and how close it was to the beach,” Nolan told Florida Today. “I see a gentleman darting directly out into traffic, waving for help. I knew instantly that someone had been struck.”
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the other person struck was being treated at a hospital Friday night. He is listed in stable condition.