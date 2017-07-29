Obamacare Supporters Want To Be Heard Even After Latest Repeal Failure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republicans lost another battle this week in their fight to repeal Obamacare.

But despite the victory for affordable care act supporters, some of them in the Delaware Valley continue to speak out.

Dozens gathered at 2nd and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia Saturday to rally against the Republicans ongoing attempts to repeal Obamacare.

“It’s just a notice to the public,” says rally organizer Shawna Knipper with Women’s March Pennsylvania, “a way to say that we had a victory, but we’re still here fighting and we’re not giving up, we are working together.”

The “Our Lives on the Line” rally is part of a nationwide day of action.

“The fight isn’t over and that we are still standing for healthcare,” adds Knipper.

Senator John McCain and two other Republicans voted against their party’s Obamacare repeal bill. But that’s not the only reason for the latest failed attempt says New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey Booker.

“It came about through the incredible activism of Americans all around the country, from all political parties demanding the senate not to let this happen,” he tells KYW Newsradio.

Booker says that must continue:

“We may have won a battle in the Senate this week, but the fight is still going on for us to get a health care system that is worthy of the name the American Healthcare System and I’m going to fight until we have a healthcare system that everyone has access to.”

He admits though the Affordable Care Act needs improvement.