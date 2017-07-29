Police Investigate Following Triple Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investing a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night.
The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of N. 21st Street.
Authorities say a 24-year-old female is in stable condition after being shot leg.
They say the second victim a 24-year-old male and was shot twice, and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital also in stable condition.
There is still no word on the condition of the third victim.
Police say an apprehension has been made, and a weapon has been recovered.
