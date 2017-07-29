No End In Sight To PA Budget Stalemate

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The state Senate this past week passed pieces of a revenue package that would fund Pennsylvania’s new budget. But the House has no immediate plans to come back and dig into that proposal.
Unable to reach a deal with the House on a plan to fully fund the budget that became law earlier this month, the Senate forged ahead on its own.
The State Senate passed a tax plan that would, among other things, affect natural gas, phone and electric bills.
Shortly after the Senate recessed on Thursday, Steve Miskin – spokesman for majority House Republican leaders – was asked when the House might return.
“That’s hard to say,” he said. “Once we see what’s in it, we’re going to then determine which direction to take the discussions.”
Miskin would only say that the House is expected to return before the end of August. And a written statement from House GOP leaders suggested they are not in a hurry, noting that programs are running, schools are funded and government is operating.
The statement also vowed that the Senate legislation will not be “rubber stamped,” and reiterated that House Republicans will strive to “protect taxpayers wallets.”