Phillies Trade Jeremy Hellickson To The Orioles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Philadelphia Phillies have traded right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations to the Baltimore Orioles, Vice President & General Manager Matt Klentak announced on Saturday morning.
In exchange for Hellickson, the Phillies will acquire outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, left-hander Garrett Cleavinger and international amateur signing bonus pool space.
Kim, 29, is a native of Seoul, South Korea. He has played in 56 games this season and hit .232 with four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI. Kim was signed by the Orioles to a two-year contract as a free agent in December of 2015.
Cleavinger, 23, has averaged 9.8 strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched in 27 appearances out of the bullpen this year for double-A Bowie and 11.3 strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched in his professional career. In 24 of his 27 games, he has posted a 3.09 ERA while allowing 15 earned runs in 3.2 combined innings pitched in the other three outings.
Hellickson, 30, is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season.
He has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia and has gone 18-15 with a 4.09 ERA in 52 starts.