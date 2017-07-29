Heavy Rain Causes Flooding At Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, NJ. (CBS) — Heavy rain fell across the region overnight into Saturday morning, flooding streets at the Jersey Shore.
Wildwood was among the shore towns hit hardest by the flood waters.
Photos of Delaware Avenue between 24th and 25th Streets show the aftermath of the storm.
The streets in Sea Isle City were also flooded.
CBS 3 Meteorologist Katie Fehlinger tweeted this video where water was nearing the top of vehicles’ wheel wells.
A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.