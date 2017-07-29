Heavy Rain Causes Flooding At Jersey Shore

July 29, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Flooding, Jersey Shore, Wildwood

WILDWOOD, NJ. (CBS) — Heavy rain fell across the region overnight into Saturday morning, flooding streets at the Jersey Shore.

Wildwood was among the shore towns hit hardest by the flood waters.

Photos of Delaware Avenue between 24th and 25th Streets show the aftermath of the storm.

3573ae17 35cc 4325 ba3a 5488e69cbd23 Heavy Rain Causes Flooding At Jersey Shore

(credit: CBS)

a0253dcc 0941 4e15 8333 52b3fc5a3642 Heavy Rain Causes Flooding At Jersey Shore

(credit: CBS)

acad3026 d737 4658 93c9 8d418e1e4884 Heavy Rain Causes Flooding At Jersey Shore

(credit: CBS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The streets in Sea Isle City were also flooded.

CBS 3 Meteorologist Katie Fehlinger tweeted this video where water was nearing the top of vehicles’ wheel wells.

A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch