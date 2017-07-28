Pat Toomey Disappointed As Republicans Fail To Pass Obamacare Repeal

Philadelphia (CBS) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he could not comprehend how Senate Republicans failed to pass their ‘skinny repeal’ of Obamacare after three of their own crossed over to vote with Democrats and doom the effort.

“It can’t be over, but let me be very candid, I am not a magician, I don’t have a rabbit in my hat that’s going to solve this problem. I’m incredibly disappointed. I can’t even begin to tell you how disappointing this is, after seven years of promising the American people we’re going to relieve them of the misery and the failure of Obamacare, to fall one vote short last night on what would have been a major step forward. I don’t understand it. I really don’t.”

He also defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions who has been under fire from Donald Trump for recusing himself from the investigation of Russian collusion into last year’s presidential election.

“Jeff Sessions is a good man. He’s doing a good job. He made the right decision in recusing himself. He was probably required by law to recuse himself from the investigation into whether or not there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. He was required because he was so intimately involved in the campaign. I think the law is pretty clear about that. For the President to attack his own Attorney General, who is doing a good job and is a good man, it’s very, very disappointing.”

Toomey warned the Trump that the Senate will not yield softly to Sessions’s removal from the cabinet post.

“There’s been a lot of push back from Republican Senators. I will tell you that. A lot of push back. I hope the President understands that we’re not going to confirm some new Attorney General if Jeff Sessions is somehow fired or forced to resign. That’s going to be a real problem. It’s just a bad idea for the President to go down this path.”