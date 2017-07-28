SummerFest: Kennett Square, ‘The Mushroom Capital of The World’

By Aubrey Clerkin

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Kennett Square is known for what it grows. It is considered the “Mushroom Capital of The World,” because more than 65 percent of mushrooms consumed in the United States are grown in Chester County.

Locals say farming for mushrooms is an industry and skill that’s been passed down from family to family.

“The Quakers, the Phillips family, and there are some Italian families. They passed it on through generations,” said Ann O’Neill, a former mushroom farm employee.

Just minutes away from the mushroom farms, Longwood Gardens dazzles people all year around. The gardens are one of the main attractions in Chester County, boasting more than 1,077 acres of blooming flowers, towering trees, and gorgeous venues for everyone’s tastes.

In town, the Kennett Square Inn has been feeding people for generations. The restaurant and tavern was built in 1835. During Prohibition in 1927 the tavern became a tea room, before once again serving libations in 1933. Owner Steve Warner says the property is a special gem on East State Street, haunted by the spirit of a young girl.

“We had a woman in the dining room that felt that someone was looking at her this whole time… and then her husband left the room, she turned back to where he was sitting and there was this little girl sitting there. So that’s when we realized it was a little girl and we named her ‘Leticia’,” said Warner.

There’s more to Historic Kennett Square than just the main attractions.

“If you’ve never been to Kennett Square, you definitely come for Longwood Gardens, but you also need to hear about the Underground Railroad history,” said Lorraine Lucas, a descendant of local abolitionists.

The borough is also one of the remaining links to the past, connecting early Quakers with the Revolutionary and Civil Wars that happened in their backyard.

Among some of the Quaker accomplishments in the area is their role in helping escaped slaves from the South find freedom in the North. At least a dozen homes in Kennett Square were part of the secret, Underground Railroad operation.

“A lot of them went from here to Philadelphia and maybe further up North on to Canada,” said Lucas.

“They would communicate very secretively amongst themselves to indicate that, yes we will accept escaped slaves when we can,” said John O’Neil, President of the Kennett Underground Railroad Center.

Today, there are a few homes used as safe houses that are still standing. The Kennett Underground Railroad Center gives tours all year around. To book a tour with them head over to their website.