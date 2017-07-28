FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Millville Officer Arrested On Child Porn Charges Following Death Investigation

July 28, 2017 7:58 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: death investigation, Millville Police Department, Police

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A death investigation in South Jersey has led to the arrest of a Millville police officer who’s now facing child porn charges, the New Jersey State Police has announced.

Samuel Brozina, 30, of Millville, NJ, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, state police tells CBS Philly.

According to the Daily Journal, Brozina is a Class I special police officer with the Millville Police Department.

The investigation began following the death Andrea Tepper on July 13.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Tepper was found dead in Strathemere, NJ. Authorities could not elaborate more on her cause of death.

“During the death investigation of Andrea Tepper, detectives conducted a search of Samuel Brozina’s cellphone that revealed sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18,” state police said

The relationship between Tepper and Brozina are unknown at this time.

Brozina has been suspended without pay from the part-time position pending the outcome of the investigation, the Daily Journal reports.

 

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch