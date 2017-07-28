Millville Officer Arrested On Child Porn Charges Following Death Investigation

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A death investigation in South Jersey has led to the arrest of a Millville police officer who’s now facing child porn charges, the New Jersey State Police has announced.

Samuel Brozina, 30, of Millville, NJ, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, state police tells CBS Philly.

According to the Daily Journal, Brozina is a Class I special police officer with the Millville Police Department.

The investigation began following the death Andrea Tepper on July 13.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Tepper was found dead in Strathemere, NJ. Authorities could not elaborate more on her cause of death.

“During the death investigation of Andrea Tepper, detectives conducted a search of Samuel Brozina’s cellphone that revealed sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18,” state police said

The relationship between Tepper and Brozina are unknown at this time.

Brozina has been suspended without pay from the part-time position pending the outcome of the investigation, the Daily Journal reports.