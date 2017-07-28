Some 18th Century Remains Found At Old City Construction Site Are Missing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a mystery surrounding the unearthing of human remains at an Old City Philadelphia construction site earlier this year. Turns out some of the bones are now missing.
The remains of some 150 people unearthed from the site on Arch near 2nd Streets were packaged and transported to researcher Kimberlee Moran at Rutgers-Camden. She slowly realized the numbers just didn’t add up.
“Roughly we think we have 12 individuals that we can’t account for,” Moran told KYW Newsradio. “We’ve done the inventory about three times now and we’ve cross checked against our site map and also against photographs that we’ve taken at the site.”
Her team is working with PMC Properties, the developers of the Arch Street site, to find the missing bones. Moran is confident they’ll be found.
In the meantime, researchers are working on the bones they do have. In time, they’ll be re-interred with their onetime colleagues from the First Baptist Church in a cemetery near the airport.