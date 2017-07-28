Non-Profit Providing Better Health One Neighborhood At A Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A social services group that provides healthcare services to the elderly and disabled is taking preventative care directly to neighborhoods.
Pennsylvania Care Associates helps hundreds with their health care needs, but executive director Tomika McFadden says she noticed a huge problem.
“We see a lot of people go a very long time without getting screened and by the time they find out they need help– it’s actually too late,” she said.
So three months ago, PCA bought an old para-transit bus and transformed it into a mobile care unit.
“Took out all the old stuff and equipped it with with all the medical equipment we are going to need to do the medical screenings,” McFadden explained.
They’ll offer free blood pressure, glucose, dental, obesity counseling, and much more thanks to volunteer medical professionals that’ll man the unit every other week.
The PCA Medical Intake Care Mobile will have its maiden voyage Saturday, when it’ll be at a health fair at Malcolm X Park at 52nd and Pine from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.