News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 28

Chris discussed the failure of Senate Republicans to pass their ‘skinny repeal,’ Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying he’s been hurt by Donald Trump’s criticism and a fight breaking out a the ‘Sips’ event. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Jeff Bezos briefly passing Bill Gates to become the richest man in the world and CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about his play, ‘Tommy and Me,’ returning to the Fringe Arts Theater.
6:00 The Republican effort to pass a ‘skinny repeal’ of Obamacare failed in the Senate overnight.
6:19 Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he was hurt by comments by Donald Trump calling him weak.
6:21 The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says military policy regarding transgender service personnel will not change.
6:35 What’s Trending: National Water Park Day, Young Pickle, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Muppet song parodies
7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Jeff Bezos briefly passing Bill Gates to become the richest man in the world.
7:25 The House Oversight Committee held hearings yesterday about protests on college campuses.
7:36 A fight broke out during a ‘Sips’ event in from of the Comcast tower.
8:00 Chris speaks with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about his play, ‘Tommy and Me,’ returning to the Fringe Arts Theater.
8:35 What’s Trending: Titanic reunion, Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart, Imax