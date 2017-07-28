NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mychal Kendricks Admits He Requested A Trade

July 28, 2017 11:33 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often a player admits to requesting a trade. Mychal Kendricks did on Friday.

The 26-year-old Eagles linebacker told the media that he did request a trade this offseason. The Eagles responded with, “You’re young, you’re talented and we’re not into that,” according Kendricks, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Kendricks doesn’t think the door is closed on a trade just yet, so maybe he’s trying to push the process along by revealing this publicly.

Kendricks was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2012. The 5’11, 240-pound linebacker got off to a good start to his career, but last season — under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his 4-3 system — Kendricks played limited snaps, recording just 20 tackles and zero sacks in eight starts.

Kendricks currently has three years left on his contract and carries a $6.6 million cap hit for 2017.

