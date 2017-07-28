FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Judge Allows Trump Election Fraud Commission To Move Forward

July 28, 2017 9:03 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud got a win this week when a federal judge ruled it could resume collecting voter data from states.

But Pennsylvania won’t be producing anything.

A federal judge cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission to continue its collection of voter information. But a spokesman from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania will stand firm in its decision not to produce voter data.

Last month, the commission asked states to produce publicly available data including voter names, birth dates, and partial social security numbers.

It later told states to hold off when privacy watchdog, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, filed a lawsuit.

The court denied the group’s request to block data collection.

According to the Associated Press, 17 states, plus D.C., have refused to produce information.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch