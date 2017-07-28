Judge Allows Trump Election Fraud Commission To Move Forward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud got a win this week when a federal judge ruled it could resume collecting voter data from states.
But Pennsylvania won’t be producing anything.
A federal judge cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission to continue its collection of voter information. But a spokesman from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania will stand firm in its decision not to produce voter data.
Last month, the commission asked states to produce publicly available data including voter names, birth dates, and partial social security numbers.
It later told states to hold off when privacy watchdog, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, filed a lawsuit.
The court denied the group’s request to block data collection.
According to the Associated Press, 17 states, plus D.C., have refused to produce information.