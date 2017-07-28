FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Jefferson Medical Students Receive Their White Coats

July 28, 2017 4:05 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Mike Dougherty, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new crop of students embarked on their journey to become physicians at Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Medical School on Friday.

They are the first class to start a revamped curriculum.

Associate Dean Dr. Debra Ziring says students get hands-on experience in a clinical setting from day one. Memorization takes a back seat to technology at JeffMD, where students will focus on the human aspect of medicine.

“So they start learning patient cases right from the start, working through it with a faculty member. So, anchoring the basic science in a clinical context,” said Ziring. “Instead of learning all the basic science and then being allowed to go into the clinical setting. The two pieces are occurring simultaneously.”

This is exactly why Jefferson was on top of the list for Trevor McBride from Colorado.

“I really, truly believe that the early clinical experience, and trying to figure out how to help the patient, not just memorize the facts behind it, is what’s going to make us the best doctors in the country,” he said.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch