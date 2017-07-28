Pleasantville Police: Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested Near Canadian Border

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A sexual assault suspect wanted in South Jersey has been arrested near the Candian border, Pleasantville police have announced.

Police say they responded to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ on July 24 for a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Falcon Drive in Pleasantville.

After days of searching, police say they were unable to find the accused suspect, 31-year-old Jean Milice.

While on his day off, Detective James Searle, of the Pleasantville Police Department received intel on the possible whereabouts of Milice.

“Searle contacted on duty personnel at the police department and provided them with the possible location,” said Captain Matthew Hartman, with the Pleasantville Police Department. “At that time the New York State Police Champlain/Plattsburgh Barracks was contacted and advised that the accused may be in the area of a business in the Village of Champlain and Troopers were dispatched to the area.”

Champlain lies on the border of Canada and there is a border crossing station in the Village. Police alerted Customs and Border Protection Station at Champlain about the suspect.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Milice, who was taken into custody by border patrol.

He will soon be extradited back to Atlantic County on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

“This arrest is a clear testament to the cooperation between agencies at the Local, State and Federal level and the outstanding results that it can bring,” said Hartman. “Pleasantville Police Department extends our gratitude to the New York State Police Champlain/Plattsburgh Barracks and the Customs and Border Protection Champlain Station for their assistance in apprehending Milice before he was able to leave the country.”