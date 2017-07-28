Isaac Seumalo Adjusting To New Role At Left Guard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Isaac Seumalo likes to be inconspicuous, but that sometimes can be a little tough when you’re 6-foot-4, weigh over 300 pounds and have hair out to here. He doesn’t say much. He gets teased about his hair. He laughs and rolls with it. But come September, his life is about to be altered.

Seumalo, the Eagles’ 2016 third-round draft pick out of Oregon State, will be the Eagles starting left guard, barring any training camp injuries. Since the team traded Allen Barbre to the Denver Broncos, Seumalo’s days of blending in appear over. He’s played various positions on the offensive live, but he’s never been a fulltime starting left guard.

"I always try to practice and prepare like I'm going to play." – Isaac Seumalo pic.twitter.com/ErCTDBYyEp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2017

Asked if he’s nearing a comfort zone, “It’s coming,” Seumalo replied. “I never played left guard—ever. I’ve been practicing the position a bunch last year and played in one game at left guard, and it’s like anything, you keep your head down and you work at it. What’s helped me, especially when you’ve played different positions on the offensive line, is you find the similarities between the positions you played and the position that I’m learning about now.

“That makes it easier. Obviously, each position has its own uniqueness but a lot of it does transfer over and you have to be able to think fast. Once you get it down, you start playing fast.”

Seumalo will certainly have plenty of help. To his left is Jason Peters, arguably the most dominant left tackle in football over the last decade and to his right is center Jason Kelce, one of the NFL’s most cerebral players.

“We have a really, really talented offensive line, and that’s been a help,” Seumalo said. “We’re an older group, except for me. But that makes the job easier, especially for me. It’s coming along.”