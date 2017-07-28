Phillies Trade Howie Kendrick To Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Philadelphia Phillies have traded Howie Kendrick and cash considerations to the Washington Nationals, Vice President and General Manager Matt Klentak announced on Friday night.
In exchange for Kendrick, the Phillies will acquire 21-year-old left-hander McKenzie Mills and international amateur signing bonus pool space.
Mills, a 2017 South Atlantic League All-Star, made 18 starts for single-A Hagerstown this season, going 12-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 118 strikeouts to just 22 walks.
Mills, 6-foot-4, who was promoted by Washington to single-A Potomac yesterday, was selected by the Nationals in the 18th round of the June 2014 draft out of Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Ga.
He is currently ranked as the Nationals’ 18th-best prospect according to MLB.com.
Kendrick, acquired by the Phillies from the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason.