Haddonfield Police Warn Residents About Rise In Burglaries In Camden County

HADDONFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Haddonfield Police said Friday that they have been “aggressively pursing leads” connected with a recent increase in burglaries in the Camden County area.

Police said via a Facebook post that spike in reported burglaries in July has pushed them to use “all available resources from surrounding agencies, as well as the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office to make an apprehension.”

Several residential burglaries have happened throughout the borough and all the homes were unoccupied when burglarized without forced entry.

Haddonfield police remind residents to take all the necessary precautionary steps in securing home and valuables:

– Keep all doors and windows closed and locked– this includes garages and second story windows! – If you have a security system, remember to activate it when you are away. – Secure valuables in a properly installed home safe. – Keep your yard free of tools, ladders, and toys. – Don't label your personal keys or hide spares outside – Stop all mail and newspaper delivery when you are away. – Install motion sensor lighting around your home, especially at entrances. – If you are going out of town, make sure to tell a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home. You can also contact the police at 429-3000 for periodic house checks when you are away.

Police ask residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Haddonfield PD at 856-429-3000.