Christie: My Children Were ‘Hurt’ By ‘Beachgate’ Episode

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says the backlash over the so-called “Beachgate” episode hurt his family.
Christie was photographed over the Fourth of July weekend by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park where the state provides a summer home to the governor.
The public beach was closed during the New Jersey government shutdown.
During his call-in show on New Jersey 101.5, the governor says the outrage was especially hard on his children.
“I made this decision, but I will tell you that they were more hurt by this latest episode than they’ve been hurt by anything else that happened in the eight years,” said Christie. “And they don’t understand people’s unfairness and, quite frankly, their ignorance.”
Christie ordered the shutdown of non-essential state government, including state beaches and parks, during a budget impasse.