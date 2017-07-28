FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Police: Child, 8, Struck By Train In Delaware County

July 28, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: CSX, Tinicum Township Police, Train Accident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa.  (CBS) — Tinicum Township police say a CSX train ran over an 8-year-old child ‘s leg Friday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. between Wanamaker and Darby Creek Bridge, along 76 Industrial Highway, as the CSX train was traveling west on the tracks.

It’s unclear at this time how the child ended up on the tracks.

The child was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation.

