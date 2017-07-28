FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic | Eagles Reschedule Open Practice To Sunday

Ben Franklin Bridge To Close For 2 Hours On Sunday

July 28, 2017 6:52 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Motorists who use the Ben Franklin Bridge will need to find an alternate route.

The span, which connects Philadelphia with Camden, New Jersey, will be closed Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the annual Tour de Shore charity bicycle ride.

Riders will pedal 65 miles to Atlantic City to raise money for children and for the families of fallen police officers and firefighters in the greater Philadelphia and southern New Jersey areas.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

