Gloucester County Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees On Aug. 19

July 28, 2017 1:42 PM

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester County Animal Shelter has announced it will once again be participating in “Clear the Shelters Day.”

The shelter is waiving all adoption fees for anyone who adopts a pet on Aug. 19.

Anyone looking to adopt must submit an application by Aug. 16.

The shelter encourages those considering adopting to visit the shelter before the event.

Freeholder Dan Christy, liaison to the Animal Shelter said, “There are so many pets in need of a forever home.  Being a part of ‘Clear the Shelters Day’ helps us place more animals with families willing to care for them at no cost.”

Seven dogs and six cats were adopted from the Gloucester County Animal Shelter during last year’s event.

The shelter says this is their third year participating in the nationwide initiative.

Click here to get a pre-adoption application or call (856) 881-2828 ext. 1 for more details.

