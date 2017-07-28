Activists March, Demand Probe Into David Jones Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clergy and civil rights activists marched through Center City Friday demanding a deeper probe into the police shooting that left a black man dead last month. They claim accounts of the shooting are conflicting.

About 30 protesters rallied at Police Headquarters, then marched to the Philadelphia DA’s office chanting and listing their demands for a broader investigation into the killing David Jones, a 30-year-old man stopped by an officer for recklessly driving a dirt bike; police say he had a gun; Jones was shot in back and died.

“David Jones is the victim, but he’s treated as the suspect,” says Reverend Mark Tyler of POWER.

He says they want a grand jury to review evidence of the June 8th shooting to determine whether to charge Officer Ryan Pownall. There is a full list of demands, some for the Mayor, others for the police and district attorney’s office.

Some of the demands include a permanent executive director for the Philadelphia Police Advisory Commission, a full board of commissioners, police cameras, a cost-benefit analysis of stop-and-frisk, among other demands related to the family and the public.

“The buck stop here,” said Tyler, pointing to City Hall, “it doesn’t stop with the DA, it doesn’t stop with the Commission. It’s up to the Mayor.”

Jones’ stepmother Gloria Jones says the family is devastated.

“Without us knowing anything, it makes it even harder,” she says.

“The witness is saying that the officer had a taser, but the Commission says there was no taser,” says Christopher Norris of Techbook Online.

He claims there is an eyewitness that has yet to be interviewed by the DA’s office. He says the man was in Officer Pownall’s vehicle with two children; they were being transported to the special victim’s unit after an alleged kidnapping.

The witness claims the officer pulled over and stopped Jones when the shooting ensued.

“The witness has come forward and has now refuted almost 90% of the police department’s account,” says Norris.

The witness has spoken to the media, but has not yet given his full name, fearing repercussions.

There was a minor scuffle during the protest. Philadelphia police and the DA’s office declined to comment, citing the investigation.