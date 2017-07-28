FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rare Summer Nor'Easter To Bring Heavy Rain | Live Radar | Traffic |

10 Visuals From First Week 1 Of Eagles Camp

July 28, 2017 12:50 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week of Eagles training camp is in the books.

The first week consists of a lot of fun and light work. Next week, the hitting begins.

Here are eight of the best videos and two of the best photos from Week 1 of Eagles camp.

Carson Wentz’s first throws

 

Year 2 for @cj_wentz11, officially underway. (📹 @philadelphiaeagles) #Eagles

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

Torrey Smith’s son already knows

 

Carson raves about Alshon Jeffery

 

Frank Reich says Isaac Seumalo will enter camp as starting left guard

 

Chris Long brings the comedy

 

 

Malcolm Jenkins brings the swag

 

Alshon takes the field

 

Woah, Alshon looks GOOD in #Eagles green 🦅💚 (📹 @philadelphiaeagles / Twitter)

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

Zach Ertz says expectations should be high

 

Lane Johnson having some fun

 

Lane Johnson rocks a blonde wig at practice today. #Eagles (📸 @brandongowton)

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

Carson takes a big hit from Trey Burton’s son

 

@cj_wentz11 takes a BIG hit from @treyburton8's son Jaxon 😂 (📹 MikeNeilon/Twitter)

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

 

