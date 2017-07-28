10 Visuals From First Week 1 Of Eagles Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week of Eagles training camp is in the books.
The first week consists of a lot of fun and light work. Next week, the hitting begins.
Here are eight of the best videos and two of the best photos from Week 1 of Eagles camp.
Carson Wentz’s first throws
Torrey Smith’s son already knows
Carson raves about Alshon Jeffery
Frank Reich says Isaac Seumalo will enter camp as starting left guard
Chris Long brings the comedy
Malcolm Jenkins brings the swag
Alshon takes the field
Zach Ertz says expectations should be high
Lane Johnson having some fun
Carson takes a big hit from Trey Burton’s son
