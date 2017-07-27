Woman Has Purse Stolen At Cemetery Following Thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Another woman had her purse stolen at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Delaware County.

Rabia Choudry tells CBS3 her purse was stolen from an SUV she was riding in while she was at the cemetery on Sunday.

Choudry said she was with mourners visiting two graves when her purse was snatched from the unlocked SUV.

“When we returned to the cars, there were a few other cars parked near us on both sides of the road. Three cars in our party had left before I got in the car and realized the bag was gone,” she said. “We looked up and down a few rows to see if someone had dumped it after taking my wallet, but didn’t see it.”

Choudry said her wallet, drivers license, cash, credit cards, check book, iPhone, car keys and eyeglasses were inside her purse at the time.

Choudry added that police arrived within five minutes and that a groundskeeper came to the scene within 10 minutes.

This comes after multiple reports of thefts at the cemetery in May.

The first incident occurred on May 3, when the suspect allegedly stole a purse from the unlocked vehicle around 12:20 p.m.

Days later on May 6, police say a suspect stole an entire bag with jewelry inside. The window was down in the vehicle, authorities add.

Police did not say if this incident was related to the ones in May.