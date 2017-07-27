4 People Injured In Wilmington Apartment Complex Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Four people were injured in an apartment complex fire in New Castle County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire occurred at the Creeks at Marshallton Apartments in Wilmington around 1:20 p.m.
According to the New Castle County Paramedics, three adults and one child were hospitalized.
A 49-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are currently in critical condition at Christiana Hospital due to smoke inhalation.
A 10-year-old girl is in stable condition at Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children after suffering from hyperventilation from the fire.
A 52-year-old woman is in stable condition at Wilmington Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental.