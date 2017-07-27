NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

4 People Injured In Wilmington Apartment Complex Fire

July 27, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Creeks at Marshallton Apartments, Delaware State Fire Marshal

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Four people were injured in an apartment complex fire in New Castle County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred at the Creeks at Marshallton Apartments in Wilmington around 1:20 p.m.

According to the New Castle County Paramedics, three adults and one child were hospitalized.

A 49-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are currently in critical condition at Christiana Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

A 10-year-old girl is in stable condition at Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children after suffering from hyperventilation from the fire.

A 52-year-old woman is in stable condition at Wilmington Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch