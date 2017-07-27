Warrington Township Police To Use ID Fingerprint Scanners

July 27, 2017 1:16 PM By Mark Abrams

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County police department is preparing to roll out a new tool to help them to positively identify people who come into contact with an officer.

Warrington Township Police Lieutenant Robert Meditz says the new mobile ID fingerprint scanner arrived a few weeks ago.

Police: 2 Arrested After Officer Fires Shot At Carjacking Suspect 

He says department personnel are completing their training and the device will soon be deployed for use by officers.

Meditz says the device takes a fingerprint scan of someone’s thumb or index finger and uses the cell phone network to connect with systems that can help identify that person.

Teen Accused Of Livestreaming Crash That Killed Sister 

“It will go out through the Pa. Chiefs network and hit the AFIS system through the Pennsylvania State Police, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System and look for any fingerprints that may match or may be on file in arrest records,” said Meditz.

Meditz says a state grant paid for the real-time identification scanner.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch