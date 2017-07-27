The Dom Giordano Show: Congressman Pat Meehan, Mike Sielski, Karen Blumenthal | July 27

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 27, 2017 11:40 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump announces a ban on transgenders serving in the military. 

9:25-All the accusations about Russia is coming out with the Wasserman Schultz investigation.

9:35-After 30 years, juvenile lifer is up for parole.

9:45-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the health care vote and President Trump’s ban on transgenders in the military.

10:00-Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer joined discussing the study on CTE in football.

10:35-Rehoboth beach bans tents.

11:00-Mandi Anchelle of the Family Research Center joined discussing President Trump’s decision to ban transgenders from serving in the military.

11:05-President Trump continues to attack Attorney General Sessions.

11:20-Joint Chiefs push back on Trump’s transgender ban. 

11:35-Karen Blumenfeld of NJ Gasp joined discussing New Jersey’s decision to raise the smoking age to 21.

