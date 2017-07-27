The Dom Giordano Show: Congressman Pat Meehan, Mike Sielski, Karen Blumenthal | July 27

9:00-President Trump announces a ban on transgenders serving in the military.
9:25-All the accusations about Russia is coming out with the Wasserman Schultz investigation.
9:35-After 30 years, juvenile lifer is up for parole.
9:45-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the health care vote and President Trump’s ban on transgenders in the military.
10:00-Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer joined discussing the study on CTE in football.
10:35-Rehoboth beach bans tents.
11:00-Mandi Anchelle of the Family Research Center joined discussing President Trump’s decision to ban transgenders from serving in the military.
11:05-President Trump continues to attack Attorney General Sessions.
11:20-Joint Chiefs push back on Trump’s transgender ban.
11:35-Karen Blumenfeld of NJ Gasp joined discussing New Jersey’s decision to raise the smoking age to 21.