Complaint Claims Philly School District Ignored Bullying Of Special Ed Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District has ignored claims of bullying against special education students, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Education Department.

The complaint alleges the School District did little or nothing to investigate claims that disabled students were mocked or kicked by classmates — and that failure violated their right to an education.

The complaint was filed by the Education Law Center of Pennsylvania on behalf of four students — but ELC attorney Alex Dutton claims the problem is more widespread.

“Many students go to school for months and even years with no resolution to the bullying, and when they complain to the district, the district either punts or sends it to another department that doesn’t resolve it,” said Dutton.

The ELC is seeking relief for the students named in the complaint and a federal order that the district allow bullied students to be transferred, as well as training for staffers.

The district is not immediately commenting on the complaint.