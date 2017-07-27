DEVELOPING: Police: Man Points Shotgun At Neighbors Following Argument

Police: Man Points Shotgun At Neighbors Following Argument

July 27, 2017 8:26 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have barricaded a portion of the Kingsessing section of the city after they say a man pulled a gun on his neighbors Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the the 5200 block of Pentridge Street around 6:38 p.m., when a man allegedly pulled a shotgun out of his bushes and targeted neighboring residents before going back into the home.

Police say there was some type of argument before the weapon was pulled.

No further information is available at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

 

