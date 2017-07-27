Police Investigation Underway In Rhawnhurst

July 27, 2017 6:56 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an incident in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police activity could be seen early Thursday morning near Horrocks and Strahle Streets.

Northeast detectives tell Eyewitness News it all started with a stolen vehicle near Strahle Street and Roosevelt Boulevard which led officers to Horrocks and Strahle Streets, where a search for the suspects took place in a nearby wooded area.

There have been no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch