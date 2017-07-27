DEVELOPING: Police: Man Points Shotgun At Neighbors Following Argument

Rare Summer Nor’Easter To Bring Heavy Rain Friday, Saturday

July 27, 2017 10:41 PM By Lauren Casey
Filed Under: Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A slow-moving, rare summer Nor’Easter to impact the Delaware Valley Friday into Saturday.

Expect the moisture-laden system to dump 2-4″ of rainfall across the region with highest totals mostly likely in the city and points south.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

watches and warnings flood watch Rare Summer NorEaster To Bring Heavy Rain Friday, Saturday

Never drive through a flooded roadway: just 6 inches of water can cause a vehicle to stall, 1 foot of water will float most cars, and 2 feet of rushing water will carry a vehicle away, including trucks and SUV’s.

Turn around, don’t drown!

surface map tease storm1 Rare Summer NorEaster To Bring Heavy Rain Friday, Saturday

 

More from Lauren Casey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch