Rare Summer Nor’Easter To Bring Heavy Rain Friday, Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A slow-moving, rare summer Nor’Easter to impact the Delaware Valley Friday into Saturday.
Expect the moisture-laden system to dump 2-4″ of rainfall across the region with highest totals mostly likely in the city and points south.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
Never drive through a flooded roadway: just 6 inches of water can cause a vehicle to stall, 1 foot of water will float most cars, and 2 feet of rushing water will carry a vehicle away, including trucks and SUV’s.
Turn around, don’t drown!