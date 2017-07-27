News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 27

Chris discussed Donald Trump banning transgender service members, a proposal from within the White House raise taxes on the highest earners and Hillary Clinton’s upcoming memoir. He spoke with author and University of Pennsylvania Professor, Dr Jody Foster, about her book, ‘The Schmuck In My Office,’ and comedian Chris Franjola, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.
6:00 David French explains why he supports Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.
6:24 Presidential adviser Steve Bannon is pushing to raise the highest tax rate from 39 percent to 44 percent.
6:35 What’s Trending: Dancing with the Stars wants Sean Spicer, Justin Bieber hit a photographer with his car, Kim Kardashian says her surrogate in President, The Ruff Ryders are playing AC for free
7:00 Donald Trump is considering how to appoint a new Attorney General if Jeff Sessions resigns.
7:03 30,000 Pennsylvanians lost their food stamps for failing to meet work requirements.
7:20 Chris talks with author and University of Pennsylvania Professor, Dr Jody Foster, about her book, The Schmuck In My Office.
7:42 Coke Zero is becoming Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
8:00 Hillary Clinton is releasing a new memoir about the 2016 election.
8:20 Chris talks with comedian Chris Franjola, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.
8:35 What’s Trending: Justin Trudeau is on the cover of Rolling Stone