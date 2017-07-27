NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mysterious ‘Bug Bite’ Leaves Man’s Arm Covered In Bruises

July 27, 2017 11:28 AM

ARIZONA (CBS) — A mysterious bug bite that left a man with massive bruises on his arm has doctors dumbfounded in Arizona.

Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit him.

He went to urgent care, but his arm continued to get worse.

He is now recovering, but doctors say so far treatment has been tricky since they don’t know for sure what bit him.

