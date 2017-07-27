Mysterious ‘Bug Bite’ Leaves Man’s Arm Covered In Bruises

ARIZONA (CBS) — A mysterious bug bite that left a man with massive bruises on his arm has doctors dumbfounded in Arizona.
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzo With Car, Police Say
Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit him.
He went to urgent care, but his arm continued to get worse.
Teen Accused Of Livestreaming Crash That Killed Sister
He is now recovering, but doctors say so far treatment has been tricky since they don’t know for sure what bit him.
One Comment