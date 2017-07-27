Where Has Mary Lee The Shark Been?

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 27, 2017 12:42 PM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Mary Lee

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — She became a bit of a social media celebrity earlier this summer, but now some are starting to wonder where Mary Lee the Shark is after not being heard from for several weeks.

You would think a 16 foot long shark would be hard to lose track of but in the vast Atlantic Ocean it’s actually pretty easy. Mary Lee has been tracked up and down the east coast since being tagged in Cape Cod back in 2012. Earlier this summer her movements along the Jersey shore were easy to follow as her GPS pings were frequent.

But that stopped on June 17, and now some are wondering where she’s run off to. Her last ping had her a few miles off the coast of Beach Haven after spending a few weeks in the area of Long Beach Island.

While land dwellers are a little concerned, the people running her Twitter account aren’t, saying they expect her to resurface somewhere off the Jersey coast some time soon.

More from Dan Wing
