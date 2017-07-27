Police: Man Tried To Lure 2 Boys While They Were Fishing

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS)—An investigation is underway after two young boys tell police that a man tried to lure them into his car while they were fishing earlier this month.
It happened on July 17 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Saint Andrew’s church parking lot, adjacent to Lake Afton, West Afton Avenues.
Police say two boys were fishing at the lake when they were apparently approached by a man and a child.
During the incident, the boys say the man invited them to get in the car so they could fish somewhere else. The man also indicated he had fishing equipment in his car. The boys refused to enter the vehicle and the adult man and child drove away.
Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is only described as a black male around 40-50 years old.
Anyone who may any information is asked to call police at 215.493.2782 x 404.