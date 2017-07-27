NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Kim Guadagno Introduces Running Mate At Camden Campaign Stop

July 27, 2017 4:49 PM By Mike DeNardo
CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey’s Republican nominee for governor and her newly-selected running mate took their campaign to Camden County Thursday afternoon.

At a property tax discussion at the Voorhees home of a Republican supporter, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno introduced her running mate: Cuban-born Carlos Rendo, the mayor of Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County.

“I have pledged my whole campaign on lowering property taxes, and nobody knows more about the property tax problem than a mayor. And Mayor Carlos Rendo is an expert not only on property taxes, but other issues facing local municipalities,” Guadagno said.

Guadagno talked with about two dozen supporters about her plan to reduce property taxes by capping the school tax portion to 5% of household income.

