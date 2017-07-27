J.P. Crawford Hits Inside-The-Park Grand Slam

July 27, 2017 8:05 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “That might be the most exciting play in 10 years.”

That was Lehigh Valley IronPigs announcer after J.P. Crawford hit an inside-the-park GRAND SLAM on Wednesday night.

The red hot 22-year-old shortstop hit a ball to deep right-field which cleared the bases. Crawford tried to stretch a triple into a home run and seemed dead out at the plate. However, Crawford pulled off a fake-surrender, slide that worked beautifully.

Crawford is hitting .301/.396/.675 in his last 23 games with four doubles, three triples, seven homers, and 17 RBI’s.

