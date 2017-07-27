NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Howard Eskin Thinks ‘This Is Jordan Matthews’ Final Year With Eagles’

July 27, 2017 12:40 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people believe this could be Jordan Matthews’ final season with the Eagles. 94WIP’s Howard Eskin is among those people.

“There’s no question in my mind that Jordan Matthews won’t be back here next year,” Eskin told the 94WIP Midday Show on Thursday. “I think this is his last year.”

Matthews, 25, is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal with the Eagles, set to become a free-agent after the 2017 season. He has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee and Doug Pederson announced J-Matt will be limited to start training camp.

“If you’re not gonna play with the tendinitis or you want to take more rehab — which is fine — but you’ve gotta get out there in the games,” Eskin said. “If the Eagles are playing well and have a good record, I think he’ll gut his way through it.

“I don’t think they’ll re-sign a guy because once you sign, you’re back to, ‘Is he gonna play or is he not gonna play?'”

Matthews is expected to speak to the media on Thursday, the first day of full-team training camp workouts.

