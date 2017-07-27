Former High School QB Allegedly Knocked Out By Assistant Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Paramus Catholic High School football player was allegedly punched in the face and knocked unconscious by an assistant coach, according to NJ.com.
The former player is Paramus Catholic backup quarterback Derick Suazo. Suazo’s father says Derick was struck by assistant coach Ed Tedesco after making a joke about Tedesco’s tattoos.
Suazo was reportedly attending the 7-on-7 scrimmage as a spectator. He was diagnosed with a concussion, his father told NJ.com.
Paramus police Captain Anthony Savastano confirmed the incident to NJ.com and said the case has been assigned to a detective.