Study: Fire Fighters Have A Higher Risk Of Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even with all the protective equipment they don, firefighters face an increased risk of cancer, according to a study from the National Cancer Institute in 2015, which covered 30,000 fire fighters from Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco.
Modern rooms and overstuffed couches present a major problem. When the the modern room, is set on fire, the flames quickly spread, devouring the couch. This fire produces distinctive fumes.
“It’s going to smell like trash burning or plastic burning,” Chief of Soldier Township Fire Department Karl McNorton said.
Within seven minutes, the room will be engulfed, reaching temperatures as high as 3,500 degrees. The test for toxins will show carbon monoxide levels almost double what was in the other room and also hydrogen cyanide; a known carcinogen.
“We’ve learned the hard way we are killing our firefighters, causing respiratory problems they heart, lung, liver, and cancer issues and it’s all because we ingest inhale, and absorb all this stuff into our bodies,” McNorton said.