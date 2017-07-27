Evesham Township Police Warn Of Black Bear In Area

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are warning residents to be cautious after a black bear was reported in the area.
Police say the bear was spotted Wednesday evening in a backyard near Barton Run Boulevard and Jessica Court.
It was then seen going into the wooded area behind the residential development.
Evesham Township Police say they will have extra patrols in the area throughout the next few days.
Wildlife officials recommend not leaving food and trash cans out. They also say bird feeders should be taken down.
If you see a bear you can call the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife at 877-927-6337. Safety tips can also be found here.