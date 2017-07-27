3 Arrested Following Robbery, Shots Fired At Officer

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Three suspects have been arrested following an exchange of gunfire between a robbery suspect and a Delaware police officer on Thursday night.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday when New Castle County Police officers were following a robbery suspect in the 1100 block of Westover Road.
Police say they attempted to stop a known robbery suspect when the suspect and officer exchanged gunfire. A foot pursuit ensued and additional gunfire was exchanged.
Police were able to arrest the suspect in the area of Greenhill Ave and West 7th Street.
Neither the officer nor the suspect was injured during the incident.
Two additional suspects were later taken into custody.
Police have not released details on how the suspects are involved in the robbery or what they are being charged with.