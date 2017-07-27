Man Killed In Glenside Home Fire

July 27, 2017 6:20 AM By Dan Wing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead after a fatal fire at a home in Glenside early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 600 block of Garfield Avenue, just before 2 a.m.

Once on scene, heavy flames could be seen coming from a rear bedroom and through the roof. Abington Township Fire Marshal Kenneth Clark officials tell CBS 3 Eyewitness News that hoarding conditions inside the home made fighting the blaze all the more challenging.

“It makes it extremely difficult, and it’s already a dangerous thing, but it makes it that much more dangerous for the firefighters,” said Clark.

Fire fighters found a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s unresponsive on the living room floor.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half, and the cause remains under investigation. Officials say it may take a while to determine an official cause because of those hoarding conditions.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch