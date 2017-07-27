Man Killed In Abington Township Home Fire

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead after a fatal fire at a home in Glenside early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to a home on Garfield Avenue, just before 2 a.m.
Once on scene, heavy flames could be seen coming from a rear bedroom and through the roof. Abington Township Fire Marshal Kenneth Clark officials tell CBS 3 Eyewitness News that hoarding conditions inside the home made fighting the blaze all the more challenging.
“It makes it extremely difficult, and it’s already a dangerous thing, but it makes it that much more dangerous for the firefighters,” said Clark.
Fire fighters found a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s unresponsive on the living room floor.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half, and the cause remains under investigation. Officials say it may take a while to determine an official cause because of those hoarding conditions.