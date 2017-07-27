Police Investigating Fight At Center City SIPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking into a fight that broke out during Wednesday night’s Center City SIPS.
According to police, the fight broke out at the Comcast Center around 6:30 p.m.
There is no word on what sparked the fight.
The Center City District said in a statement that the incident “cast a shadow” on the event.
“The CCD regrets that inappropriate behavior by six individuals in a 20-second incident that disrupted a relaxing after-work event at one of 90 participating venues last evening has cast a shadow on a highly successful promotional event that hundreds of thousands of guests have enjoyed for more than 11 years,” the Center City District said. “The CCD is responsible for marketing the SIPS promotion and continues to urge guests to behave in a responsible manner and bars and restaurants to monitor the safety of their guests.”
No arrests have been made so far, but police say they are reviewing video of the incident.